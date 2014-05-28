5StarWarranty.com Offers the Most Reliable Extended Car Warranty Service

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- 5StarWarranty.com is a dedicated and zealous company that positions itself as the car warranty specialists, especially dealing into extended auto and car warranty. To experience a tension-free drive every time one moves around in the car, it is imperative to own an extended auto warranty and with 5 star extended auto warranty it is always a peaceful experience. It offers an opportunity to extend the 3 year/36,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty by the manufacturer that one’s car must have come with and this is done with the help of the many 5 star warranty plans available for an extended service contract.



The main benefits of choosing 5StarWarranty.com are as follows:-



-Quality service complemented with dependable warranties

-Vehicle service contracts are directly insured

-Experienced and knowledgeable service team and distinct insurer

-Provides thirty or sixty days guarantee if not satisfied

-An array of service contracts available



Most car owners assume that only few things will be covered under the extended warranty, unlike the manufacturer’s warranty, but that is not true. The 5 star service contracts range from powertrain coverage to bumper-to-bumper coverage that is an all-inclusive service contract that covers everything just like the manufacturer’s warranty. However, it is important to go through all the contracts before selecting the contract that best suits one’s needs.



As soon as the specific contract has been chosen by the car owner and everything is in place, mechanical breakdowns, faulty parts, or any other issue related to the car that is covered in the contract can be easily restored at any ASE certified mechanic or dealership. If the car owner is comfortable and trusts only his/her choice of mechanic, the service contract can be presented there, requiring the mechanic to contact 5 star in order to arrange for payment.



About 5 Star Warranty

5 Star Warranty has been trusted by many car owners for providing them with reliable extended auto and car warranty. Their main goal is to achieve the highest customer satisfaction backed by quality and outstanding service. They strive to offer all car owners a relaxed ride with their loved ones without a ticking financial bomb out of the fear of breakdowns and other mechanical problems.



Media Contact: Jeremy Burkat

Email: jeremy.burkat@aol.com

Location: Dallas, TX

Website: http://www.5starwarranty.com/