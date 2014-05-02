5starwarranty.com - The Go-to Online Destination for Those Whose Auto Warranties Have Expired

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- 5starwarranty.com is the online counterpart of renowned extended auto warranty provider company, 5 Star Warranty. The company has created a loyal customer base which keeps growing by the day, thanks to its high professional standards of providing the best service. Each one of the vehicle service contracts offered at 5starwarranty.com is directly insured (not risk retention groups) by an AM Best rated insurance company that has been in business since more than a century.



5 Star Warranty is a company that is fully sure about the high standards of its warranties and hence it is willing to refund for customers’ purchases within the first 30 or 60 days if they feel unsatisfied with their purchase. With the launch of the company’s website, 5starwarranty.com, it has become easier and more convenient as well as faster for customers to get an idea about the kind of coverage they can get. They simply have to type in their vehicle’s model, make, mileage and year, after which they will receive a free quote that is generated on the spot by the web portal.



For first timers who have no clue about how the coverage obtaining process works, 5starwarranty.com offers them all the answers online by providing them with relevant information and answering common queries such as the things that are covered by the extended warranties and vehicle service contracts, how the system works and what is defined as a good quality contract.



5 Star Warranty believe sin providing the bare facts to its customers rather than dole out high pitched, false claims for its own profit-a practice that most other companies of this kind indulge in. The customers of this company are made aware about all relevant information such as the varied kinds of warranties that are available and its experienced service department makes sure that clients are provided with a warranty that seems tailor made for them.



About 5 Star Warranty

Founded in 2000, 5 Star Warranty is a service that provides extended auto warranties and offers 30-day money back guarantee for the same. If your auto warranty has expired, protect your car with an extended warranty. 5StarWarranty.com has been an accredited BBB member since 2005.



Media Contact: Jeremy Burkat

Email: info@5starwarranty.com

Location: New York, NY

Website: http://www.5starwarranty.com/