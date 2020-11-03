6 Benefits of Switching to a Tankless Water Heater

Commerce, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Hot water heaters are one of the most underappreciated appliances in the household lineup—unless they fail to deliver an ample supply of piping hot water.



The team at Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing has been on the scene after hot water heaters have failed and households have dissolved into chaos. This highly trained water heater replacement company helps restore reliable hot water— and family peace.



The Matheson team recommends that many families switch from hot water heaters with tanks to tankless models. One of the major advantages is that the supply of hot water never lapses. Water heaters with tanks can run low on hot water, but tankless models provide hot water on demand.



Plus, Matheson is currently offering this great deal: Homeowners can save $175 on a water heater installation. Act quickly, though. This offer expires Nov. 30!



Here are just some of the benefits of a tankless system:



- 1. It's a space saver. Models that rely on tanks are large and need a lot of room. Tankless models are much smaller, with many capable of being mounted on the wall. They're safer, too, which creates more options for installation location.



- 2. It's a water saver. Users of tank-style hot water heaters often need to run the water until it reaches the desired temperature. With tankless models, hot water flows freely—immediately. No more wasted water!



- 3. It's a money saver. A tankless water heater can save families at least 25 percent on energy use because tankless units are more energy efficient.



- 4. It prevents cold showers. Tank models can mean cold showers as the tank runs out of hot water. That doesn't occur with tankless systems. Hot water is always available.



- 5. It enjoys a long life. Tankless systems can last 20 years or more; systems with tanks last about 10 years.



- 6. It is low maintenance. Maintaining a tank system is more work because it needs to be drained, scrubbed and flushed. Tank systems should be drained to eliminate mineral buildup. Descaling tankless units with white vinegar is much easier.



Matheson carries an exceptional line of gas, electric and solar hot water heater systems that are reliable and affordable, too. Its professional plumbing, heating and cooling services in Waterford make Matheson the smart choice.



About Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing

Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing is a family-owned, family-operated home comfort provider that has been serving communities in Southeastern Michigan for nearly 75 years. It specializes in heating, cooling, plumbing and indoor air quality replacements, installations, repairs and maintenance. It is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, craftsmanship and friendly customer service. Contact Matheson at 248.277.5762 or by visiting the website.