6 Easy Travel Tips to Keep Yourself Bed Bug Free

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Traveling at any time of year can cause exposure to bed bugs, but the increase in summer travel can amplify incidences of infections. Frequent travelers, like those who move about for work are the most prone to bringing stowaways home. Ground zero for exposure can be any hotel, motel or lodging accommodation. Whether it be a 5 star hotel or a hut, if it’s frequented by travelers, bed bugs may be thriving and poised for attack.



1) Before you book check to see if the city you are staying in has a bed bug registry. Choose a hotel that has had no incidents.



2) Once booked call ahead and ask what the housekeeping policies are for bed bug prevention. Ask if they use any Bed Bug 911 products or similar. Better establishments protect their guests with preventive methods and products like mattress encasements, pillow covers, bed bug laundry and dry cleaning services.



3) When you arrive to your hotel room place your luggage in the bathtub or on the luggage stand. You can even bring a trash bag to keep your luggage in during your stay. Never put your clothes in drawers nor closets before you have thoroughly inspected your room. Pack light and try to bring crease resistant garments that can be kept rolled in your suitcase. Only take clothing out when you are ready to wear them.



4) Carry a mini flashlight! Shine it to the back of the headboard, the insides of drawers, the seams of the mattress and any nook that can hold a critter.



5) If bed bugs are present leave the room immediately and as for another room at another hotel and for a refund. If that is not an option ask for a room that is not above, below nor next to the infested room.



6) Bed bug prevention must continue at home. Collapsible luggage is another defense as they are able to be loaded into a dryer. Leave your bag in the dryer for at least 30 minutes. The dryer must be at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit to kill.



Bed bug infestations are just part of the nature of travel, however it's the preventive approach from both you and where you choose to stay that can make all the difference.