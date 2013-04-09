6 Fast Credit Repair Tips to Help People Dispute Information on Their Credit Report

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Mark Clayborne’s new fast credit repair book, Hidden Credit Repair Secrets – The Extreme Version-3rd Edition provides consumers with challenge credit information on how to dispute inaccurate information on their credit reports without the use of an expensive credit repair company. Her are his Top fast credit repair suggestions from the book for consumer’s who need help restoring their credit.



- When disputing, only challenge five or six inaccurate items at a time so that the credit bureau does not think you are abusing the system. If they feel that your disputes are frivolous (unworthy of serious attention), they will not want to initiate the investigation.



- Never use the phone, web services, or the letter dispute forms that come with the credit report because you have limited space to challenge your negative items. You are also at a disadvantage with their dispute methods.



- In your disputes, use vague phrases like, “I don’t remember this account being mine.”



- Major negative items like bankruptcies, repossessions, and foreclosures should be disputed on the basis of a complete deletion.



- Send disputes during the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. During this time, the credit bureaus are busy with creditors, making it hard for them to meet the 30-day deadline.



- Negative items remaining on your credit report should be challenged over and over until they are removed.



