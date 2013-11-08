6 New Mega Bloks Call of Duty Collector Construction Sets for November 2013 Are Featured at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Articate.com are reporting that there are six brand new Mega Bloks Call of Duty collector construction sets going on sale very shortly that would make ideal Christmas presents.



According to this article, the official release date for all of these construction sets is 20 November 2013, and there are some really impressive ones to choose from.



These are all suitable for ages 10-15, although many older teenagers and adults may well enjoy putting these sets together because construction sets such as these ones are often enjoyed by both children and adults alike.



As mentioned above, there are six of these Call of Duty collector construction sets to choose from, which include Drone Assault, Mountain Recon, Light Army Firebase, Heavy Army Outpost, RIB Beach Assault and Chopper Strike.



Therefore there are opportunities to build Call of Duty-style tanks, helicopters and other army vehicles, as well as army outposts and bases, all of which are extremely realistic.



"My own personal favorites from this new batch of construction sets are the sets that include a fully functioning tank complete with a rotating turret and spinning tracks. However I also really like the chopper included in the Chopper Strike set as well because this too looks very realistic," said an Articate spokesman.



These Mega Bloks Call of Duty sets have not yet gone on sale, however as pointed out in this article, people can now pre-order any of these sets so that they are delivered as soon as they officially go on sale on 20 November.



Anyone that would like to take a look at all of these six new Mega Bloks Call of Duty collector construction sets, or pre-order one of these sets, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/11/07/new-mega-bloks-call-of-duty-collector-construction-sets/



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