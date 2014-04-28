6 New Plus Size Dresses for Spring and Summer 2014 Are Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- The-New-Fashion.com have started posting more and more plus size fashion items on their website because these have proven to be very popular with many women on Pinterest and other social media sites.



So in their latest article they have picked out a collection of six plus size dresses that are new for spring / summer 2014, all of which are stylish and very classy, and show off a woman's curves perfectly without being unflattering in any way.



This collection includes items from a wide range of different designers and fashion labels, including Anne Klein, MSK, Jessica Howard, Vince Camuto, Calvin Klein and London Times, although they are all very reasonably priced.



Commenting on these new plus size dresses, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"Plus size dresses are no longer the dowdy, uninspiring affairs that they used to be because more and more companies are producing their own line of fashionable plus size garments for the larger sized woman. You can even find lots of great dresses on Amazon, which is where we found these six very stylish new dresses that have recently gone on sale."



"As I pointed out in the article, my personal favorites are the gorgeous red dress from Anne Klein and the classy black number from MSK, but the other four dresses are also really attractive as well."



Anyone that would like to view all of these new plus size dresses for spring and summer 2014, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2014/04/27/6-more-plus-size-dresses-for-spring-summer-2014/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.