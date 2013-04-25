6 Ways to Get Credit Report for Free Revealed

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Currently, there are three main credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. You should request your credit report from all three of these agencies. Your information is also available for free from each credit bureau every 12 months. Another option for obtaining personal credit reports is to get a three-in-one report. With this report, all three credit reports are merged into one. If you want a three-in-one credit report, you have to buy it or subscribe to a credit monitoring service.



A good starting point for reviewing your credit history and information is the Annual Credit Report, a service sponsored by the three leading credit bureaus and authorized by the Federal Trade Commission. By using the Annual Credit Report website, you can see all three of your credit reports instantly as this service is offered to you for free once a year.



According to federal law, you are entitled to an additional free report if you experience the following:



- If you are denied credit, insurance, or employment. (You then must request your credit report within 60 days from being denied. Write to the credit bureaus and let them know that you were denied credit and that you would like a free credit report.).

- If you are unemployed and plan to search for a job within 60 days.

- If you are on welfare or a victim of identity theft.

- If the bank or a credit card company charges you higher rates or fees, and their decision was based on your credit report.

- If there was a negative change in your credit limit, or the collection agency tells you that they have reported adverse information on your credit report.



