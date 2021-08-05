60% of Employers Introduce Hybrid Working in Technical Operations Careers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- The reopening roadmap continues apace in the UK and as we pass the latest milestone with more businesses bringing staff back into offices and warehouses, there are warnings about the consequences that this could have for energy consumption. Key to this is the fact that more than 60% of employers responding to a Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development survey said that they were planning to introduce hybrid working. This is the concept of employees rotating between time in offices etc. and working at home, which could mean that some premises are being left empty for long stretches at a time. In many of these buildings' lights, equipment and appliances could be left on - or on standby - which is one of the reasons why the energy costs of a hybrid approach to working could be high. Reducing energy consumption is one of the biggest challenges for corporate businesses and this latest operational shift could make this even harder unless significant focus and planning is involved.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter for end-to-end supply chain, supporting individuals making progress in technical operations careers in supply chain management, as well as a broad spectrum of organisations. The firm was established in 2008 and has become a go-to hiring partner for procurement and supply chain businesses across the spectrum, from agile start-ups to industry-leading global names. The firm's focus is on streamlining the hiring process, allowing businesses to use this as a tool for resilience and growth, as well as enabling talented people to take that career-defining next step. With a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm is able to support businesses in achieving hiring goals that are aligned with values and strategy. Thanks to its focus on relationships, DSJ Global has also been able to build up a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at key enterprises across the UK.



Nationwide reach is something that the firm has already achieved, with a network that extends to major UK locations, including London, Birmingham and Manchester. DSJ Global is also able to access a unique international perspective thanks to the fact that it is the hiring partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Consultants at the firm have a passionate interest in their work, acquiring insight into the world of technical operations careers in supply chain management, as well as many other areas of hiring for procurement and supply chain roles. All are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure skill levels remain high and use best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The firm has focused on adapting to the changing conditions of the past year, accessing internal innovation and agility to continue to provide exceptional support even during pandemic conditions. As a result, there are many different roles available via DSJ Global today, including: Procurement Manager [Raw Materials], Strategic Buyer and Director of Operations and Warehouse.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Technical Operations Careers in Supply Chain Management visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about DSJ Global please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.