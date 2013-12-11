60% off Macy's Coupon Free Shipping for December 2013 Christmas Season

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- This holiday shoppers all across the world are looking to save money. And what better way to save on top designer brands than with Macy’s coupons? With the coupon codes below, consumers can save anywhere from 30-60% on top brands Macy’s has to offer. Just click the links below for the Macy’s coupons.



Click Here to Get Free Shipping and 60% Off with Macy’s Top Deals



Click Here to Get Free Shipping and 30% Off Designer Handbags



Click Here to Get Free Shipping and 30% Off Womens Clothing



Click Here to Get Free Shipping and 40% Off Home Items



With such great Macy’s coupons all offering free shipping there really is no excuse not to take advantage of these great offers. Macy’s has really stepped it up this year with discounts up to 60% off on top designer brands such as Michael Kors, Dooney and Burke and Guess. Consumers can get the designer brands they love at prices they need. Click the links above and get to shopping!



How to Use Macy’s Coupon Free Shipping Offers



Macy’s posts coupons directly to special insider pages each week. The links above provide links to these pages so consumers can get the very best deals straight from the source. No middle man needed.



With these amazing offers, consumers can get all the items on even the most expensive of Christmas lists. All while saving money and taking advantage of free shipping. Long gone are the low Macy’s 10% off coupons, these coupons offer savings up to 60% off! And because they come directly from Macys.com they are always current and up to date. No more testing and retrying coupon code after coupon code hoping to find one that hasn’t been used up and is no longer valid.



The Best Macy’s Coupon Codes are In Reach



Not only do these coupon codes offer massive discounts over retail prices, but they also offer free shipping! Macy’s coupons with free shipping are one of the most demanded items for this holiday season. With shipping costs at record highs it’s no wonder consumers want more than ever to save on the shipping costs of their Christmas items.



Click the Macy’s coupons above to activate these special holiday shopping discounts before they expire and are no longer valid.



About Macy’s

Macy’s is arguably the #1 go to destination for cute purses and designers clothes. From Michael Kors to Guess and Gianni Bernini Macy’s has a wide array of top brands at affordable prices. Founded in a staggering 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy, the store quickly grew to become a large and major player in the clothing industry. Famous for their themed exhibits, illuminated window displays and Santa Claus characters, Macy’s was a popular destination in NYC for the affluent.



Today Macy’s has over 800 stores worldwide and competes with other large department stores such as Belk, Bon-Ton and Dillards. Some of the more upscale Macy’s compete with high end boutiques such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue. However, Macy’s typically falls below these high end stores, while remaining nicer than the typical Belk and Dillards. Christmas shopping can be easy and budget friendly thanks to Macy’s great coupons.



About Payday Pad

Payday Pad is an online coupon site designed to bring exclusive offers for major retailers such as Macy’s, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and GameStop. Payday Pad’s coupon codes bring savings to everyone, so they can enjoy the Christmas spirit without breaking the bank. Keeping wallets safe and Christmas lists filled since 2012.