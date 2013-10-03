60th Birthday Experience with a Difference for Keen Angler

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Outdoor Education and Activity Centre, For Life Experience’s is regaled for its community work and corporate team building within Hampshire, but this summer has also seen FLE playing host to a marked increase in carp fishing and laser clay private parties due to its ever blossoming reputation with local individuals and families.



The Ampfield based fishery, which boasts five carp lakes, a laser clay field and lodge, education centre and tackle shop, is best known for its high quality carp lakes, match fishing and education courses. Many charities favour the social enterprise for its dedication to personal development using outdoor activities and corporate team building events for staff from some of the South’s leading businesses are a common occurrence at the centre.



FLE owner, Graham Mabey, says: “It’s great to be able to provide more private parties on site. The centre has so much to offer and the activities we provide are unique in the area and can be combined if wished, so for example if somebody wanted to start the party off with laser clay shooting and then move onto carp fishing, our experienced instructors can take them through the activities seamlessly, ensuring everybody involved is having an enjoyable time. We can even arrange the catering for larger parties and have ample parking for groups of all sizes and are fully wheelchair accessible.”



Stuart Hays celebrated his 60th birthday party at For Life Experiences carp lakes, he says:



I’ve been coming here for years for day fishing so have seen the centre grow from a one man band to a flourishing business. When I found out that FLE did private parties I told my wife and she suggested I have my 60th here, so I booked for ten of us to come on a Saturday afternoon. It was great watching my wife, son, daughter in law and the grandkids have a go at fishing, our good friends and neighbours came too and had a go and afterwards we had a lovely BBQ on site before going home tired but very happy. There is something for everyone here, your age just goes out of the window, the staff are flexible and friendly and I couldn’t have asked for a better 60th.



To find out more about private parties or for further information about the courses and activities on offer at For Life Experiences, please visit http://www.forlifeexp.com or contact teamfle@icloud.com



About For Life Experiences

For Life Experiences is a thriving social enterprise that has over five years’ experience in providing team building and personal development activities to public and private sector clients across the south coast.



Media Contact

Sarah O’Reilly

teamfle@icloud.com

Green Lane

Ampfield

Hampshire

SO51 9BN

http://www.forlifeexp.com