Lighting Ever Launches Line of 60W Incandescent Equivalent LED Light Bulbs

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Lighting Ever now carries a line of 60W incandescent equivalent LED light bulbs. The products are available as the U.S. government ban of 60W and 40W incandescent light bulbs goes into effect in 2014. Various alternatives and replacements are now available from the company and can be purchased through easy online shopping.



While the Energy Independence and Security Act was signed in 2007, incandescent bulbs will become illegal in the United States as of December 31. These cannot be imported or manufactured. The same standards have already phased out 100W and 75W bulbs in favor of more energy efficient products.



Incandescent light bulbs have already been banned across the European Union, Australia, Argentina, and Russia. In 2014, the United States, Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia are following suit. Standards for light bulb energy efficiency, performance, life expectancy, etc. were set by the U.S. EPA’s Energy Star program in 2008. For example, they must start up in less than a second and not flicker.



Lighting Ever has addressed the needs of consumers by establishing a line of LED bulbs. There are many styles to choose from, including A Style LED bulbs, Candle Lights, Multi Color LED bulbs, and LED downlights, plus several more including the CE approved G4 LED bulb. Customers also have the benefit of product selection. They can search by wattage, light color, price, base type, bulb shape, dimmability, beam angle, fluorescent equivalent, and individual applications.



In addition to bulbs, the company offers LED commercial lighting, ceiling lights, outdoor lights, flashlights, grow lights, and LED strips. It therefore seeks to match consumer requirements based on the current regulations. Bulbs are available now at competitively low prices, so shoppers can address the need for LED bulbs easily.



For more information on Lighting Ever and its line of LED bulbs, go to http://www.lightingever.com/led-bulbs/l/incandescentequivalentd-60.html.



About Lighting Ever

Lighting Ever is a quality online retailer of LED bulbs and lighting products. An Energy Star partner, the company offers product certified according to the Energy Star program, UL, CE, ROHS, and many more certifications. Call 888-866-8947 or visit http://www.lightingever.com for more information.