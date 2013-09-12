6.6 Million Condo for Sale at Il Villaggio

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The Miami Luxury Real Estate Team, a prominent South Florida realty group, has announced the listing of a high-end residence at the exclusive Il Villaggio, one of the region’s most prestigious condominiums. Selling for $6.6 million, it is among the most expensive units in both the building and the local condo market.



The Ill Villaggio Unit1603/4 uniquely combines two others units, thereby creating a distinctively sizeable residence – it offers 4 bedrooms, 4-and-a-half bathrooms, and 3,212 square feet of living space, far larger than the market average. The condo’s 10-foot ceilings further enhances its living area, in conjunction with its open layout and innovative floor plan, which are each unique to the property.



Notably, the award-winning unit offers unobstructed views of the surrounding area, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Ocean Drive, Lumus Park, and South Beach. Among its numerous amenities and features are Mallorca limestone floors, an advanced surround sound system, an open kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, marble bathrooms, a private elevator, four large terraces, and much more.



Additionally, the Il Villaggio is acclaimed for its wide range of services and comforts, which include complimentary valet, private beach services, an advanced fitness center, and so on. Altogether, the condo’s prestigious location and world-class design accounts for its high market value.



This is the latest in several luxury properties listed by the realty group, which is well-known for its diverse selection of high-end properties.