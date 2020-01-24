6.62%+ Growth for Inertial Navigation System Market Size Raising to USD 12.67 Billion by 2025

London, UK-- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Inertial Navigation System Market is valued at USD 8.09 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 12.67 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.63% over the forecast period.



Inertial navigation system is an electronic system that continuously identify the position, velocity, and acceleration of moving objects without taking external measurements. An inertial navigation system consists of two-distinct portions; first is inertial measurement unit (IMU) and the second part is navigation computer where, navigation computer takes measurements with the help of IMU and uses them to calculate the relative velocity, orientation and position of the INS. Earlier, inertial navigation systems were originally established for rockets. Inertial navigation system is used widely for submarines, ships, aircraft, guided missiles and spacecraft as well as in civil applications such as robotics, surveying underground well bores.



Some major key players for global Inertial Navigation System market are Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defense, Thales Group and others.



Inertial navigation system is witnessing a lucrative growth owing to the requirement of obtaining accurate positioning systems in many areas especially underwater vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, submarines and ships to determine exact measurements. Globally, many countries around the world, especially Iraq and Afghanistan are predicted to have unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for their military purpose driving annual global spending on defense drones by 36% in the coming years. Consequently, development of computer technology and wireless devices, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is considered as an important tool in civil, military and other fields, thus inertial navigation system helps with an objective to implement the task for unmanned vehicles.



Inertial Navigation System Market Segmentation -



By Product (Navigation, Tactical, Commercial, Marine intrinsic), By Technology (Micro electromechanical systems, Fiber optic gyro, Ring laser gyro, Mechanical, Vibrating gyro), By Application (Naval, Airborne, Commercial, Land), By Component (Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Algorithms & Processors, Wireless)



Additionally, 19,000 drones are in the use now by the U.S. army, air force, marines. Recent advancements in the construction of MEMS devices enable to produce inertial navigation systems, as these advancements have used in a wide range of applications. In addition, MEMS-based inertial navigation systems are providing requirements to meet the growing demands of small size, lower cost and advanced navigation solutions for land vehicles. However, inertial navigation system is relatively expensive technology as well as susceptible to vibration & thermal fluctuation which may cause errors in information data and can hinder the growth of this market.



