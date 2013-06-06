67 Whiskey: Captivating Fictional Memoir Highlights Life-Changing Journey of Joining U.S. Military

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- If you ask anyone who has served, the military isn’t just a job. Responsible for helping millions of Americans come-of-age by exposing them to everything the world has (and doesn’t!) have to offer, joining the services is an honor that cannot be taken away.



In ’67 Whiskey’, a compelling new fictional memoir by David Martinez, the author’s own experiences prove that those who serve are still only human. Chasing fun, sex, pranks and danger – could life on the public’s dollar be the ultimate ticket?



Synopsis:



A young man uses the world as the ultimate playground as he serves his country, and learns about life itself.



David Martinez was shy and insecure but determined not to waste away in the small town of Haverhill, MA. Inspired by a television commercial during the Saturday morning cartoons, "The NAVY, it's not just a job, it's an adventure," he waits until he is of age to embark on a journey of self-discovery from boy to man. A boy’s dream, influenced by his shipmates to wreak havoc unravels before him and sets the stage for some wild adventures and nonstop action in Mexico, Hawaii, South East Asia and Africa.



Engaged in acts of pure foolishness, patriotism and sex he matures while faced with life's greatest enthusiastic teacher - the world! Racism and injustice, known all too well personally as a young Latin American growing up in the early 70's is revealed and magnified aboard the USS Ryan. Commitment, pride, discipline and sacrifice are just but a few of the military's, “Theory and practice" standards. At the very end, he realizes that he had been living his dream all along: that there is nothing greater than being an American.



67 Whiskey is a fast-paced, humorous story with characters that only the military can bring to life. A fictional memoir, coming of age tale created by my own experiences onboard a US Naval Vessel during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Restore Hope.



As the author explains, his book is a testament to the miraculous transformation military life can afford.



“My fictional memoir talks about a character that as a young age aspires to join the US Navy, and realizes how life is and what he learns from his trials. He joins as a naïve, young individual, and at the end of his enlistment comes out polished as refined gold, as the world became his mentor,” says Martinez.



Continuing, “This book is about any American who wants to leave their small town and venture out, and for many that escape comes through joining the service.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I was delightfully surprised with 67 Whiskey. For me, it had all the things I like to emotionally feel while reading a book. It made me sad. It made me laugh. It grossed me out and it made me mad. I was able to imagine the people and the places Mr. Martinez described. It was engaging, I needed to keep reading to find out what next crazy thing happened to him,” says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another was equally as impressed, adding, “Good to know how people who serve our country can also have some fun. Very good and even funny way to project the reality... Great job Mr. Martínez.”



5% of all proceeds will go to the Navy and Marine Corp Relief Society, a worthy cause that serves our women and men in their greatest time of need.



'67 Whiskey' is available for purchase (along with a free three-chapter preview) from Amazon.



About the Author

David Martinez is the author’s pen name. He lives in South Florida with his family. Martinez has a BS in Technology, and is a proud father and proud American.