Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Treated like any other GTX 680, out of the box the GTX 680 is an extremely impressive card. The GTX 680 measures just over 10 inches in length, which is smaller than usual 11" full-size cards. (Though Nvidia has redesigned the fan to reduce noise and the heat sink to improve efficiency and airflow, it still uses a pretty massive combo unit that will block an adjacent expansion slot, so plan appropriately when you’re installing. ) If you want a truly remarkable single-GPU video card, the GTX 680 is still the card you want. Oh, and it beats Radeon HD7970 in every benchmark! ((Read real-life reviews and get the latest deals on this card HERE)



Nvidia has delivered fine frame rates, but forgone domineering supremacy of them to tackle design and power usage in ways neither company has in years. That makes the GTX 680 a card that looks thrillingly forward, even if it doesn’t always advance the performance discussion by leaps and bounds.



EVGA’s various touches such as 4GB of RAM, a larger cooler, a factory overclock, and of course additional VRM circuitry that leads to a higher stock power target, all serve to make the GTX 680 Classified a clearly better card than the reference GTX 680. Furthermore thanks in large part to EVGA’s binning there’s even more overclocking headroom to play with, leading us to reach a 1211MHz core clock without ever increasing its voltage. It’s a very good – if very expensive – GTX 680. (Read real-life reviews and get the latest deals on this card HERE)



Pros:

- Energy Efficient and quiet

- Fantastic Performance



Cons:

- Pricey



