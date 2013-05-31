6th Ventura County Wine Trail Celebration to Feature Herzog Wine Cellars

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- The Ventura County Wine Trail brings the 6th annual Wine Trail Celebration to Ventura County, June 20th, 2013. The festival will be held at The Collection Riverpark's outdoor event center on the all new Park View Court, a soon to be opened tree lined street featuring beautiful artwork by Michael Amesuca. The festival will feature more than 17 of Ventura County’s local boutique wineries; each sharing their latest releases. Herzog Wine Cellars is due to be among them, showcasing their latest wines for tasting.



The annual event presents a unique opportunity for wine lovers as local wine makers bring in grapes from every major growing region across California, from Napa Valley to Malibu. This allows Ventura County Wine Trail tasters to experience the very best of California county wines at one destination. With more than 30 different varietals and blends created by a host of high quality wine makers, Herzog Wine Cellars will have their work cut out for them to impress the guests.



Nevertheless, they remain confident. Their own experience in hosting events not dissimilar to this, mixing fine wine with fine food, fine music and even fine art on their own grounds with an extensive event calendar means they are perfectly placed to take advantage of all the Celebration will offer.



The special musical guests are local favorites The Shoemakers Brothers. The Brothers astound audiences by switching instruments as they perform; they are all classically trained on string instruments and all sing lead vocals and harmonies, as well as all playing the guitar, piano, drums and bass in their own right.



Admission price includes wine and food, live music by The Shoemaker Brothers, souvenir wine glass and parking. A percentage of every ticket sale will be donated to the Ventura FOOD Share.



A spokesperson for Herzog Wine Cellars explained, “We are hugely excited to be invited to represent the best wine in Ventura County at the 6th Annual Celebration. We have been preparing some very special wines for the occasion that have been years in the making, and we’re determined to prove to all comers that we are the best winery in California. For people interested in wine in Ventura County or attending the event tickets are available at www. VenturaCountyWineTrail.com.”



About Herzog Wine Cellars

Nestled within the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Here, under the watchful eye of head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the Herzog family’s unyielding commitment to excellence. Grown under careful watch, only the best fruits are harvested and brought to the winery. From here, Joe Hurliman searches out inspiring blends of aroma, flavors and colors, refined by the winery into masterful creations to be enjoyed across the globe. For more information, please visit: http://herzogwinecellars.com/