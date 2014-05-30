7 Day Dental Orthodontist Runs for Charity

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Dr. Brandon Hoang is a great example of the culture of giving we promote at 7 Day Dental, emergency and family dental care in Orange County. One of his former orthodonture patients had told him an interesting story of how she was cured of childhood leukemia. As he got to know Mary better, he discovered that she was a devoted volunteer for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), which had funded the clinical trial of the new drug that had helped Mary. And he learned more about the valuable work of LLS.



LLS is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services. Its mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.



When Mary told Dr. Brandon that she was part of a friendly competition to try to raise the most funds for LLS, he wanted to help. Dr. Brandon and a friend decided they would run in the Hollywood Half Marathon and solicit sponsorships from their friends, co-workers, and family. What a great way to get a workout while raising both funds and awareness for the fight against blood cancer.



On April 5, Brandon and his friend, Bryan, dressed up special – after all, this was in Hollywood! Dr. Brandon was The Tortoise and Bryan was The Hare. Mary and her mother were there to cheer them on and get some photos. And they had a blast meeting all the great people and seeing who would finish first. Once again, The Tortoise proved the value of slow and steady, as well as racing for a worthy cause.



Mary is still tyring to meet her fundraising goal for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Her inspiring story of a challenging childhood and triumph over cancer can be found on the web page that allows users to donate to LLS and support Mary’s efforts. Go to:

http://www.mwoy.org/pages/ocie/ocie14/msullivan



Dr. Brandon Hoang graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and completed his orthodontic residency at Tufts University. He has also worked at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Guy’s Hospital in London, England. We are blessed to have him on the staff at 7 Day Dental.



About 7 Day Dental

7 Day Dental has 4 offices in Orange County. Its staff of doctors includes specialists in practically every field of dental care, including endodontics, pedodontics, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry and more. In addition, 7 Day Dental welcomes walk-ins, and those in need of emergency treatment will find a dentist available every day, including weekends, 365 days a year. More information can be found on the website, www.7daydental.com



Contact info:

7 Day Dental

7daydental@sbcglobal.net

2265 W. Lincoln Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92801

(866) 746-2111

http://www.7daydental.com