7 Days 7 Nights Provides the Biggest Urban Ticketing Platform in the United States

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- 7 Days 7 Nights has its core objective in bridging the gap between event organizers and attendees by providing them with a platform that brings them together. For the event organizer, the website is a channel for branding and marketing the event while resolving the problem of ticket selling. On the other hand, for party seekers, 7 Days 7 Nights is the ultimate platform to discover the biggest events and instantly purchase the required tickets.



Speaking about the competitive edge that they give to event organizers, the company's spokesperson remarked, "As a website that attracts huge traffic and has a loyal following by revelers across the nation, we give you direct touch with a big market base. The best part is that over the years, we have catered to a diverse range of customers, and no event is beyond our reach. We have equally adopted the latest technology that is tailored for the industry, and you can always count on us for smooth experiences. Most importantly, we have top of the line marketing tools, which make it easier to give your event the needed publicity."



One of the best places to party is at the XL Nightlife Elizabeth in NJ, which is renowned for hosting some of the most significant events for the mature crowd. 7 Days 7 Nights understands the demand by revelers after an upscale night affair and gives them timely updates on all events going down in the ballroom. In collaboration with Philinthebrunch, the site offered tickets to the biggest event in 2019 'Hard Bottoms and High Heels.' The strategic role that 7 Days 7 Nights played saw the event get sold out and garner excellent ratings for the Xl Nightlife Ballroom In Elizabeth New Jersey.



Talking about the many upcoming events with ongoing bookings, the company's spokesperson said, "The extensive network we have built over the years has seen us become the number one portal to find the hottest events across the USA. We currently have hundreds of events scheduled to occur in the coming days, weeks, or months in some of the most exclusive destinations. As a reveler, we have made it easy to find the right event as we have a quick search button for this function. All you have to do is search for a particular category of events, choose your location, and date before narrowing down on one that suits your demands."



Revelers who want to attend Taj II Lounge and Event Space events now have 7 Days 7 Nights as a reliable partner for availing tickets to the ever-happening venue. One of the biggest parties to be hosted at the venue that clients can currently reserve tickets for is the Hip Hop Vs. Caribbean Day Party. This event is going down on the 15th of March and is a special night with a strict dress code as it targets the premier crowd. 7 Days 7 Nights offers the tickets through a partnership with City Elite Group, who are the event organizers.



About 7 Days 7 Nights

7 Days 7 Nights is opening up a whole new world of never-ending parties by providing the modern reveler with a platform where they can book tickets for the biggest parties in different states such as the New Orleans party boat.