Financial Advisors Can Attend 7 Figure Advisor University in Charlotte, NC for Free

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- John Enright is offering a limited number of full scholarships to attend his 7 Figure Advisor University in Charlotte, NC held November 2-4, 2012. Scholarships are based on the advisors desire to serve their clients and the financial planning industry as well. Advisors interested in competing for a scholarship should submit a short letter detailing industry involvement, years in practice, their biggest hurdle and what they hope to gain from attending 7 Figure Advisor University. Letters should be sent to andy@7figureadvisor.com by October 25th at 5pm. Scholarships will be awarded October 26th.



John Enright, founder of the 7 Figure Advisor System, says, “Many advisors today are in the same place I was ten years ago…they like what they do but are tired of constantly reinventing the wheel. They also want to add more value to their client relationships.” Enright believes that many companies do a great job at training their advisors how to sell their products but lack the time and resources to train advisors on comprehensive planning processes. He points out that the Financial Planning Association and the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards have designed an incredible framework for the planning process yet many advisors are not taught or provided with a system that effectively follows these wonderful processes. “Ten years ago I set out to change that for myself and for my clients. We systematized every part of the planning process and the results speak for themselves. Today, I want to teach other advisors exactly what I do, so they can have even more impact on their clients and their career”, says Enright.



Kevin Best, a CFP in Rochester, NY, said, “I’ve been in the program (7 Figure Advisor) for about a year and a half now and I have found this program to be absolutely fantastic. It allowed me to take a process that I’ve been trying to create for a decade and brought it down into a single document for my brochure and my clients have been extremely happy with it. They understand where they’re going. I understand where they’re going. It has been so much easier now …So, thank you John for everything you’ve done for me. I really appreciate it.”



Mr. Enright has been teaching other advisors to implement his systems into their practice with great success. Advisors have pointed at not only increased confidence in their ability to plan for clients but much more organization and control of the planning process and their business. “It’s exciting for me to hear back from an advisor that points to implementing the 7 Figure Advisor System as a turning point in their career”, exclaims Enright.



At a recent 7 Figure Advisor training, Steve Dold, a paraplanner for a successful advisor in Indiana said, “Coming here, I’m seeing the solutions that John has put together, on having everything ready to go for our team and to see the logical flow of all of the day to day activities put in a very step by step process; and how that will duplicate our efforts and create ease in the back office is incredibly exciting. Hours and hours and hours of time have been going into our team trying to figure out solutions and John has already spent years developing a system that has got it all ready to go.”



About John

John Enright is a nationally recognized financial planning process trainer. In the world of financial planning process John Enright is the leader and top industry process expert for teaching others how to work less, make more and have a greater client impact then ever before, and why experienced advisors and planners seek John out for his training and advice.



Mr. Enright teaches advisors how to do what he has done and continues to do. Enright has been profiled in various publications including; July 2004 cover page profile in The Wall Street Journal, named to the Four Under Forty of Advisor Today Magazine in June, 2006, and September/October, 2010 issue of Round Table Magazine.