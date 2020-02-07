7 Heating Hacks for Homeowners This Valentine's Day

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- SCOTTSDALE, AZ—With Valentine's Day on the horizon, many homeowners are planning romantic stay-at-home dinners for their sweethearts. To help keep that loving atmosphere cozy and warm this season, Larson Air Conditioning is offering simple home heating hacks that are sure to heat things up indoors.



The company wants residents to know that its No. 1 tip for ultimate heating efficiency is for homeowners to schedule a home energy audit in their Scottsdale homes. Heating technicians can perform a thorough home check and let owners know the exact cause of energy loss.



Here are six more cost-cutting tips that will help maintain sweet heat this season:



- Burn wood in a fireplace

Fireplaces not only set a romantic mood, but they throw some mean heat, too.



- Reverse ceiling fans

Reversing the blades of a ceiling fan during winter pushes hot air from the ceiling toward the floor.



- Seal doors and windows

Don't let cold air slip through holes in windows or uncaulked doorframes. Seal both to trap in heat.



- Hang insulated curtains

Insulated curtains are great at trapping in heat.



- Throw down area rugs

Area rugs are great at keeping floors warm, especially over colder tile areas.



- Move furniture

Be sure sofas and chairs are not blocking vents and reducing airflow.



If indoor comfort is a problem, the award-winning technicians at Larson Air Conditioning are only a phone call away—always with solutions in hand.



About Larson Air Conditioning

Established in 2012, Larson Air Conditioning is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Jared and Jamie Larson. The family-owned Scottsdale-based HVAC company integrates family values in all service—from duct replacement in Scottsdale to AC maintenance in Tempe—and vows to provide total satisfaction, reliability and comfort to every customer it serves in the Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix area. With Larson, customers are guaranteed a trusted company that provides best-in-class HVAC practices, skilled craftsmanship and incredible customer service.