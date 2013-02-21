7 Inch Tablet with GPS for Trucks Released in the US and Canada

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Ontario based company TruckersTablet.com has come up with a cost-efficient and reliable tool designed especially for truck drivers. Aptly called the Truckers Tablet, this product is the latest innovation from TruckersTablet.com.



The Truckers Tablet is an Android-based tablet PC with built-in GPS, with truck routing, and built in maps, which eliminates the need of Internet for mapping. The GPS features include lanes, 3D-Junction, 3D-Landmarks and can alert drivers of Hazmat route restrictions as well as vertical clearance limits, weight, width and length restrictions.



A camera viewer app that takes advantage of the built in WIFI, can also connect the Truckers Tablet to thousands of cameras across Canada, the US, and even around the world, providing drivers with a heads-up on traffic conditions to his destination, as well as the ability to check home security cameras.



This handy 7-inch tool offers portability, as it can be carried around and requires no wiring installations or connections in order to work. It also comes with a windshield and dash mount, and handy carry case.



As the Truckers Tablet runs on the Android operating system, and is equipped with built in WIFI, users can also download apps, e-books, audio books, movies, games and more from Google Play, as well as many other online e-book and audio book providers either through Wi-Fi or external 3G connection.



Currently selling for an introductory price of $295, the Truckers Tablet is available from their website, www.TruckersTablet.com , or via Amazon.ca and other various online outlets.



