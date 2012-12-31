Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Diet Doc has announced new 7-Keto DHEA prescription diet pills, the first of their kind in the USA. These diet pills are designed to aid weight loss and balance metabolism, containing no stimulants or caffeine. They contain 7-Keto DHEA (a form of DHEA, an adrenal hormone) that promotes fat loss by increasing thyroid function which boosts metabolism without producing any of the side effects that are often associated with traditional DHEA supplementation. It does not convert to estrogen or testosterone and is specifically designed to help clients lose weight. 7-Keto DHEA accelerates fat loss by increasing thermogenesis and it also elevates metabolism by increasing the levels of active thyroid hormone (T3), which further enhances fat loss.



In highly stressed individuals, cortisol levels in the bloodstream become elevated and are known to cause weight gain. The 7-Keto DHEA prescription diet pills act to drastically reduce the levels of cortisol, counteracting its weight-gaining effects and making them a perfect addition to the already exhaustive line of weight loss products and supplements created by Diet Doc. Featured on the Dr. Oz show several times as a diet miracle, 7-Keto DHEA promotes effective and safe dieting and patients can enjoy the goodness of these prescription diet pills for just $29.99 per bottle, which lasts an entire week.



Each prescription only diet pill contains 125 mg of 7-Keto DHEA and 250 mg of L-Tyrosine and the initial recommended daily dosage is 2 per day. With adequate amounts of the most active DHEA for maximum effectiveness, these pharmaceutical grade 7-Keto DHEA pills when combined with Diet Doc's prescription only hCG diet trigger aid weight loss, producing an average of 1 pound per day. Renowned for its health benefits that include improving strength, memory, female reproductive health and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, procuring the active ingredients for developing prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA was quite daunting till now. Diet Doc is the only weight loss organization in the USA that has developed this dietary miracle in prescription only strength. These new prescription diet pills are much more effective than the over the counter (OTC) versions that do not contain sufficient amounts of the active ingredient, making them ineffective weight loss aids. Interested dieters can consult with a Diet Doc in-house physician nationwide via the Telehealth system, receive a thorough health evaluation, and procure prescription 7-keto DHEA and begin losing weight immediately.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



