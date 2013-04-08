Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Diet Doc has released a weight loss miracle in a bottle, new 7-keto DHEA, found to help users reduce pounds and inches without grueling exercise, yo-yo dieting, or harmful side effects. DHEA is an important endogenous hormone, the most abundant circulating through the human body. Scientists have found DHEA to be beneficial to improving strength, memory, female reproductive health, and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in those who have taken it. Diet Doc has formulated new 7-keto DHEA to aid their prescription hCG diet, collectively producing over one pound per day of safe weight loss, free from harmful side effects and focused on maximizing results for each individual patient. Currently, Diet Doc offers the most advanced formulation of this powerful weight loss aid, providing 7-keto DHEA for beneficiaries after consultation. 7-Keto DHEA is a form of DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) that is not converted to estrogen or testosterone in the body. 7-Keto DHEA accelerates fat loss by increasing thermogenesis which in turn increases metabolic rate.



Diet Doc’s new 7-keto DHEA has been found to reduce weight gain by reducing levels of cortisol in the body. Cortisol, a soothing mechanism in the body triggered by stress, is known now to cause weight gain, especially around the midsection. By reducing cortisol levels in the body, 7-keto DHEA can reduce belly fat while generally reducing the long term effects of cortisol on the body by reducing weight gain and excessive fat storage.



Diet Doc's new 7-Keto DHEA diet pills contain no caffeine or stimulants, making them safe for those who cannot consume caffeine and effective for weight loss without compromising health. Diet Doc's 7-Keto DHEA diet pills contain a proprietary blend of 125mg of pharmaceutical grade DHEA and 250mg of pharmaceutical grade L-Tyrosine, responsible for converting the body's inactive thyroid hormone T4 into the active version T3 which in turn adds to the diet pill’s effectiveness for weight loss. Tyrosine can be found naturally in dairy products, meats, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, oats, and wheat. It is most often associated with counteracting the weight gain associated with increased stress levels. With 2 pills daily, Diet Doc's clients can experience all of the natural benefits of 7-Keto DHEA, including lowered cortisol levels and increased metabolic rate for fast weight loss.



Via the nationwide Telehealth system, Diet Doc's clients can consult with an expert weight loss physician, Monday through Saturday, and promptly receive a prescription for the most effective new diet pill available, new 7-Keto DHEA diet pills. When coupled with Diet Doc’s extremely effective hCG diet plans, new 7-Keto DHEA can produce weight loss at over one pound per day, safely and free from hazardous side effects. 7-Keto DHEA offers all Americans reprieve from costly fad diets, exhaustive exercise routines, and expensive dangerous surgeries at a fraction of the cost.



