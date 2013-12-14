Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2013 -- DHEA is an important endogenous hormone, the most abundant circulating through the human body. Thus, DHEA is thought to be beneficial to improve strength, memory, female reproductive health, and lower risk of cardiovascular disease. After searching for a 7-Keto DHEA producer to add to their hCG weight loss diet, Diet Doc decided that no company could produce 7-Keto DHEA to satisfactory standards. Diet Doc then decided to produce a proprietary 7-Keto DHEA, expanding on the nation's most comprehensive weight loss plan. Currently, Diet Doc is the only purveyor of prescription 7-Keto DHEA diet pills in America. Declared a weight loss miracle on television, 7-Keto DHEA is a form of DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) that is not converted to estrogen or testosterone in the body. 7-Keto DHEA accelerates fat loss by increasing thermogenesis which in turn increases metabolic rate. Another advantageous side effect of 7-Keto DHEA is the reduction in cortisol levels in the body, known to contribute to weight gain in those with heightened levels during stressful times. When combined with an already extremely successful hCG weight loss diet from Diet Doc, 7-Keto DHEA diet pills produce fast weight loss safely without compromising effectiveness.



Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans is currently the only manufacturer of prescription 7-Keto DHEA diet pills in the nation. Diet Doc's new 7-Keto DHEA diet pills contain no caffeine or stimulants, making them safe for those who cannot consume caffeine. Diet Doc's 7-Keto DHEA diet pills contain a proprietary blend of 125mg of pharmaceutical grade DHEA and 250mg of pharmaceutical grade L-Tyrosine, responsible for converting the body's inactive thyroid hormone T4 into the active version T3 which in turn adds to the pills effectiveness for weight loss. Tyrosine can be found naturally in dairy products, meats, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, oats, and wheat. It is most often associated with counteracting the weight gain associated with increased stress levels. With 2 pills daily, Diet Doc's clients can experience all of the natural benefits of 7-Keto DHEA, including lowered cortisol levels and increased metabolic rate for fast weight loss.



Via the nationwide Telehealth system, Diet Doc's clients can consult with a Diet Doc physician, Monday through Saturday and receive a prescription for the most effective new diet pill available, Diet Doc's 7-Keto DHEA diet pills. When coupled with an already extremely productive hCG diet from Diet Doc, 7-Keto DHEA and an hCG diet plan can produce weight loss at nearly 1 pound per day. 7-Keto DHEA adds to the safety and effectiveness of Diet Doc's hCG weight loss diet.



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