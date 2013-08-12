Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The professionals at Diet Doc have one common goal - providing the safest and most effective method of quick weight loss while educating all patients in techniques to maintain long term weight maintenance. Consistently looking for new ways and new products to improve each patient’s weight loss success, the company is pleased to announce the addition of prescription 7-Keto DHEA to the already impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription supplements available to quick weight loss clients. Difficulty in obtaining the active ingredients necessary to manufacture 7-Keto DHEA has hindered its development, but because Diet Doc is the nation’s leader in medically supervised prescription weight reduction, development and testing is complete and patients can now benefit from this new powerhouse diet tool.



DHEA is a hormone that is produced by glands that are located near the kidneys. 7-Keto is a natural byproduct of this hormone, which functions to increase metabolism, causing stored fat to be burned by the body. In addition to DHEA’s powerful fat burning ability, it is also known to improve lean body mass and build muscle, increase thyroid activity, boost the immune system, enhance memory and slow the aging process. Those that complement the Diet Doc prescription hCG diet plans with newly released 7-Keto DHEA are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in the most troublesome areas of the body, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



Benefiting from decades of nutritional research, Diet Doc has created the nation’s leading hCG diet plans, helping thousands enjoy better physical and emotional health by losing unhealthy and embarrassing excess weight. By extracting the most essential elements from the original and outdated 1950s prescription hCG diet plans, increasing the allowable daily caloric intake, adding pure, prescription medication and hCG diet plans that are unique to each patient’s individual nutritional and medical needs, along with a level of personalized service that is unequaled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the most successful, trusted and reliable prescription diet plan on the market today.



Prescription medication, when coupled with the nutritionist-designed and patient specific hCG diet plans, has the ability to signal the hypothalamus to target fat stores that have been trapped in the cells of the body. This stored fat is then released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary energy source. When complementing the prescription hCG diet plans with dynamic 7-Keto DHEA, the fat burning process is accelerated, melting away years of old, trapped fat.



Diet Doc also provides an impressive collection of specially formulated and essential prescription and non-prescription vitamins and minerals, as well as prescription strength Slim Down, Ultra Burn, and the latest 7-Keto DHEA , all designed to complement the prescription hCG diet plans by naturally and safely accelerating the already quick weight loss experienced by Diet Doc’s clients.



Remaining steadfast to the commitment to provide only the safest and most effective weight reduction available on today’s market, patients can feel confident that all Diet Doc prescription products are manufactured using the highest quality standards in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States. These prescription products cannot be found on store shelves and are available to qualified clients by prescription only and subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, both of which may be accomplished from the privacy and comfort of one’s own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Each patient’s transition to a healthier and more active body is supervised and guided by the staff of professional and board certified quick weight loss experts. Scheduled weekly communication alerts the experts of any issues or diet plateaus for quick resolution. The professional quick weight loss experts at Diet Doc encourage everyone that has been unsuccessful at losing weight in the past to call today for a free and confidential consultation and to begin the journey to a more fulfilling and satisfying life by losing unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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