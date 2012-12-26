Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Diet Doc has introduced the nation’s only prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills that contain no caffeine or stimulants. As the only manufacturer of these pills that are safe even for those who cannot consume caffeine, the company believes that the addition of these pills will further enhance the safety and effectiveness of the popular hCG diet plan, designed and maintained by Diet Doc in-house physicians.



Diet Doc's 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills contain a proprietary blend of 125mg of pharmaceutical grade DHEA and 250mg of pharmaceutical grade L-Tyrosine, responsible for converting the body's inactive thyroid hormone T4 into the active version T3. These ingredients boost the new weight loss pill's effectiveness at shedding pounds and also to counteract the weight gain associated with increased stress levels. L-Tyrosine is a combination of tyrosine with phenylalanine and a fruit extract known as garcinia cambogia that is used in many over-the-counter weight loss aids as an effective appetite suppressant. Dairy products, meats, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, oats, and wheat are rich sources of Tyrosine. For just $29.99 per week and a recommended dosage of 2 pills a day, patients can experience the all-natural benefits of 7-Keto DHEA that includes lowered cortisol levels and increased metabolism to effectively melt fat.



An important endogenous steroid hormone, DHEA is known for its numerous benefits such as improving strength, memory, female reproductive health and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. 7-Keto DHEA accelerates fat loss by increasing thermogenesis that boosts the metabolic rate. Until recently, developing prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA was quite a challenge due to procuring the active ingredients. There are a couple of over the counter (OTC) versions, but these do not deliver sufficient amounts of the active ingredients required for effectiveness. As the provider of the nation's most comprehensive nutrition and diet plan, Diet Doc hCG Diets and Weight Loss Plans" href="http://www.dietdochcg.com/">hCGTreatments /">Diet Doc hCG Diets and Weight Loss Plans is the only company that produces proprietary 7-Keto DHEA in prescription levels, containing the most effective amounts of active ingredients. When combined with their extremely successful diet plan, these weight loss pills trigger exponential weight loss of a pound a day in problem areas without compromising health or safety.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



