Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- America’s most popular doctor, Ahmet Oz, proclaims 7-Keto DHEA one of the best supplements to increase metabolism and to lose unhealthy, unwanted belly fat without side effects. When coupled with Diet Doc’s prescription strength hCG diet plan, patients are reporting an average of over one pound per day of fat loss. DHEA is a hormone that is produced by glands located near the kidneys. 7-Keto is a natural byproduct of DHEA. DHEA functions to increase metabolism and heat production resulting in the body burning stored fat. As the body ages, the metabolism slows down and oftentimes resulting in unwanted weight gain. preposition



When using prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA, in conjunction with Diet Doc’s prescription strength hCG fast weight loss diet, this supplement is a proven powerhouse weight loss tool. 7-Keto DHEA is not only a great weight loss supplement, but this dynamic hormone offers a myriad of additional health benefits, including slowing down the aging process, improving HDL (good) cholesterol and lowering LDL (bad cholesterol), improving the immune system and enhancing memory, as well as reducing Cortisol levels resulting in reduced stress. 7-Keto has been known to increase the white blood cell count, making one less susceptible to contracting the flu or other illnesses. One simple pill per day could significantly increase metabolism, helping to shed extra pounds, while keeping the body young and vibrant. Active ingredients necessary to develop 7-Keto DHEA are very difficult to obtain, therefore until now, prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA has never before been manufactured. Diet Doc has been tenacious in efforts to produce this dynamic multi-functional hormone and are extremely proud and excited to offer their newly formulated prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA to clients. 7-keto DHEA is an extremely helpful diet aid, and works perfectly in conjunction with Diet Doc's hCG diet plans.



Diet Doc has significantly modified and modernized the original hCG diet, allowing the patient to consume more than double the daily calories and making it a safer and much more effective method of losing unwanted pounds and inches. After an extensive evaluation, Diet Doc offers each patient an individualized, patient specific high protein, low carbohydrate diet plan which is designed by Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists, to be used in conjunction with their prescription hCG. The company is comprised of specially trained fast weight loss personnel, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches, all dedicated to the successful and safe weight loss journey of each patient. Diet Doc also offers prescription strength diet pills that are proprietary to their patients for fast weight loss. These pills include Ultra Burn, Slim Down and the newly developed 7-Keto DHEA, affording the patient accelerated weight loss. All prescription pills are specially formulated by Diet Doc’s weight loss doctors and available to their clients void of unpleasant side effects. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan has helped thousands of Americans to achieve and maintain weight loss goals. 97% of clients boast a loss of one pound per day and when the diet is complemented with these accelerated fat burners.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Marketing@DietDoc.info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-weight-loss/



Follow: Twitter.com/DietDoc10

Friend: Facebook.com/dietdochcg