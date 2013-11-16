Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2013 -- Even those people who have never had to watch their weight in the past may notice that, with age, excess fat begins accumulating. This is because as the body ages, the metabolism slows. Most people are not as active as they were in their youth and calories are burned more slowly. Fat typically begins to accumulate in the hips, thighs and underarms and many will notice a muffin top or spare tire effect in the mid region. In order to counteract this weight gain, Diet Doc has developed new 7-keto DHEA diet pills, naturally producing weight loss by reducing cortisol levels in the body.



Decades of scientific research has enabled Diet Doc to transform the original and outdated 1950s hCG diet plans to be safer and more effective than ever before. The updated and modernized hCG diet hCG diet plans are available to patients by prescription only and subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation.



Diet Doc physicians may complement the prescription hCG diet plans with 7-Keto DHEA, a hormone that increases metabolism, causes stored fat to be burned more rapidly, while boosting the immune system and slowing the aging process. Difficulty in obtaining the active ingredients necessary to manufacture 7-Keto DHEA, as well as the cost, has hindered its development, but because Diet Doc is the nation’s leader in medically supervised prescription weight loss, development and testing of the newest prescription diet product is complete and patients can now benefit with this powerhouse weight loss tool.



In addition to DHEA’s powerful fat burning ability, it is also known to improve lean body mass and build muscle, increase thyroid activity and enhance memory. Those who complement the prescription hCG diet plans with 7-Keto DHEA are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in the belly, underarms, hips and thighs, typically the most troublesome areas of the body. To ensure that patients are receiving only the highest quality diet products, all Diet Doc prescription diet products are specially formulated by expert weight loss doctors and manufactured in their own fully licensed, FDA approved, United States based pharmacies and are available to clients by prescription only.



The Diet Doc hCG diet plans are so effective because they are specific to each patient’s individual nutritional needs, while being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting neatly into the patient’s lifestyle. Patients work one on one with Diet Doc’s board certified doctors and certified nutritionists to develop hCG diet plans that are considerate of age, gender, body type, activity level and metabolism.



Patients can join the thousands that Diet Doc has guided toward healthy weight loss by simply calling an expert weight loss consultant or logging onto the computer. The compassionate Diet Doc staff will schedule a time that is convenient for each patient to speak directly with a physician. This personalized service allows the doctors to assess each patient’s particular needs by reviewing the entire system and identifying any improperly functioning organs or other barriers that may hinder fast weight loss. Diet Doc’s goal is to make safe and effective weight loss available to everyone that needs it. With the use of the most current technology, patients can avoid costly, time consuming and embarrassing visits to weight loss clinics and can improve their health by losing excess weight from the comfort of their own home. For added convenience, all diet products will be shipped directly to the patient’s door.



Prescription hCG, a hormone that is produced naturally in pregnant women, will be introduced to the diet plans and is typically administered once daily under medical supervision. The powerful combination of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG and the uniquely designed diet plans signal the brain to target stores of fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned for energy.



Diet Doc leads the pack in safe and effective prescription diet products and diet plans and distinguishes itself from competitors by providing only 100% pure prescription diet products, hCG diet plans that are uniquely designed and specific to each patient’s individual needs, medical supervision, guidance and unlimited support before, during and even after the last ounce of fat has disappeared.



Call the leader in fast and safe weight loss today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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