7 Scenic Spots in NJ to Exercise the Pain Away

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Although back pain can be pervasive and debilitating, sometimes the best thing someone can do to relieve discomfort is to walk, swim, bike or engage in some gentle form of exercise.



Kayal Pain & Spine Center is home to the team of skilled and experienced back pain doctors in Glen Rock and nearby who can quickly pinpoint the source of back pain and determine if exercise is a wise course of action.



However, those who find their usual exercise routines and routes a bit stale might want to consider these options that allow visitors to combine exercise with soaking in the beauty of the Garden State:



1. Lorrimer Nature Sanctuary, Franklin Lakes, Bergen County: This 14-acre sanctuary managed by the New Jersey Audubon Society is a popular spot to walk/run the trails and bird-watch. Admission is free.



2. The Raptor Trust, Millington (Long Hill Township), Morris County: This rehabilitation center is home to about 50 species of raptors and birds of prey, including bald eagles, a snowy owl, barred owls, great horned owls, a Cooper's hawk, red-tailed hawks, turkey vultures and ravens. Admission is free but a $2 per person donation is encouraged.



3. Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, Harding Township, Morris County: This refuge includes nearly 7,800 acres and is an important resting/feeding area for more than 240 species of birds. Every Thursday in March, the refuge hosts a 2.5-mile walk from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



4. Paterson Great Falls Historical National Park, Paterson, Passaic County: View one of the nation's largest and most spectacular waterfalls—77-foot-tall Great Fall.



5. Pochuck Boardwalk, Glenwood, Sussex County: Part of the Appalachian Trail, this 1-mile boardwalk includes scenic views and a beautiful bridge crossing. It's 2 miles out and back.



6. Rutgers Gardens, North Brunswick, Middlesex County: This 180-acre botanical garden features one of the largest collections of American hollies in the country. It's also filled with rhododendrons, azaleas, bamboo forests and more. Admission is free and it's open 365 days a year.



7. Presby Memorial Iris Gardens, Montclair, Essex County: Visitors will find more than 1,500 varieties of iris as well as trees, shrubs and a bee sanctuary. There is no admission fee but donations are welcome.



