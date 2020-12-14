7 Signs a Heating System Needs Repair

Commerce, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- Repair or replace? It's a question homeowners face when their heating systems start to veer off course. The smart ones in this area of Southeastern Michigan call the experienced team from Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing to help figure it out.



Here's why: Matheson has been in the heating and cooling business for nearly 75 years and approaches every decision with the customer's best interest at heart. That means its skilled and experienced technicians are never pushy or obnoxious. They will never try to talk a homeowner into a heating replacement when a heating repair makes the most sense. It's the honorable way of doing business—the Matheson way.



Here are some signs a heating system needs a repair:



- 1. Higher Monthly Energy Bills. When a family's electricity or gas bill climbs without any logical explanation, it could mean the heating system is off kilter. A faulty or inefficient system works harder to heat a home, which uses more energy.



- 2. Yellow Burner Flame. When the gas furnace burner flame is yellow instead of blue, this could mean something is wrong. A yellow flame indicates carbon monoxide, a dangerous gas, could be present. If anyone in the household feels lightheaded, everyone should leave the home and call the gas company.



- 3. Strange Noises. Squealing, rattling and other odd sounds should be checked out by a skilled heating technician.



- 4. Need for Frequent Thermostat Adjustments. When the thermostat needs to be adjusted often but temperatures in the home still aren't right, the furnace may not be distributing heat evenly throughout the home.



- 5. Old age. The average life of a heating system is 15 to 25 years. The older it gets, the more vulnerable it is to wear and tear—and the need for repairs.



- 6. Short cycling. When the heating system goes on and off frequently, it is another sign of potentially serious trouble. It occurs when the heat exchanger overheats. Due to overheating, the entire system then shuts down—and turns on again when the exchanger gets cool enough.



- 7. Poor air quality. A faulty system sends more dust, allergens and pollutants into the air. This can lead to health problems. If changing the filter doesn't improve the situation, it's time to have the heating system checked.



