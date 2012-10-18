New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Are you ready to know what it takes to be enormously successful even in this economy? Author and Professional Speaker Sophia Burrell explored the lives of history’s most famous movers and shakers and have discovered that all of them have similar traits in common. This comprehensive look into their lives provides clues that anyone can emulate.



From Julius Caesar to Margaret Thatcher, “7 Traits for Victory” delved into why these individuals were able to persist although the cards were stacked against almost all of them. Burrell also draw stories from her own career, having emigrated from Jamaica to the United States and successfully started two business ventures. “If you are not on the path to achieving your goals, fear is winning,” she said.



The word victory is used as an acronym, each letter symbolizing a trait necessary for success. The book is a success recipe for extraordinary living and will inspire, motivate and empower anyone seeking leadership or greatness.



Book Information:



Title: 7 Traits For Victory

Author: Sophia L. Burrell

Publication: August 2012

ISBN: 9781478324744

Price: $12.95

Size: 5.25 X 8

Available From: Amazon



Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform