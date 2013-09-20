7 Ways to Instantly Tell if an Elancer Is Safe

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- It takes a great deal of time and other valuable resources for an entrepreneur to make it big in the business world. Given the cut throat nature of competition worldwide, it takes a lot to get to the top of the game. Thankfully, for those who want to get to the zenith of success fast and use the experience to learn more about their skills and their business, Elance expert, Dina Eisenberg has a lot to share.



Dina, considered the ultimate training expert is happy to launch her free teleseminar on How to Post on Elance Successfully, on Octobor 16, 2013, Wednesday, 2 pm Pacific, 5 pm Eastern. This is a teleseminar geared to help small business owners along with entrepreneurs to kick start their business venture on a positive note with key insight into how the market works and how to make best use of the opportunities available. ‘Elance secrets revealed’ is Dina’s guide into how smart buyers find and attract top talent, consistently get great results and save tons of time and money.



Business owners and any soloprenuer in general face immense difficulties in the beginning of setting up a business regardless of the market niche. Elance as a bidding site and as a training guide offers a step by step approach on how to tread the business path and get the most out of the invested efforts. Dina Eisenberg has and continues to be the friendly coach and consultant to businesses nationwide in helping them discover their true potential. To know more about Elance, how to register for the event and more, log onto URL: http://elancesecretsrevealed.com/safe



Media Contact

Dina Eisenberg

71 Camelford Pla, Oakland, CA 94611

Elance Secrets Revealed

510 863 4625