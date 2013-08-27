70 Top Green Smoothie Recipe Book : Smoothie Recipe & Diet Book for a Sexy, Slimmer & Youthful YOU, Speedy Publishing's New Computers & Technology Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Samantha Michaels comes a great book published under the imprint Weight A Bit.



"70 Top Green Smoothie Recipe Book" is a text that gets right to the point. The reader gets to learn what smoothies are, the equipment required to make them as well as the best fruits and vegetables that can be used to make vegetables. The text of course also has some great smoothie recipes in the last set of chapters. The smoothie is becoming an increasingly popular drink of choice and as such many persons are a looking for great recipes that they can prepare in their own homes. Of course there are many stores available nowadays where one can get a smoothie of choice but nothing tastes better than a smoothie that is prepared at home. The ingredients are things that would normally be purchased and the equipment required is something that you would already have in the home. The aim that the author has is to let persons know a bit of information about smoothies and also to provide some great smoothie recipes as well.



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70 Top Green Smoothie Recipe Book : Smoothie Recipe & Diet Book For A Sexy, Slimmer & Youthful YOU * by Samantha Michaels

Publication Date: June 24, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628841206

Print ISBN: 9781628841190

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