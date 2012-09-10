700 Club Guest Jeff Usner Shares His Life Experience and New Free Book - Internet Millionaire: Your Blue Print to Succeed

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Internet millionaire Jeff Usner recently starred in ABC’s Secret Millionaire. The response of the powerful episode pours in as viewers say Jeff inspired them to give back more to those in need. This led to Jeff Usner guest starring on the 700 Club with Pat Robertson.



During the airing of the said episode, Jeff held a viewing party of Secret Millionaire with his family, friends, and co-workers. They all gathered to watch the story of Jeff and the chosen San Antonio community unfold. The result was massive success, with many people being touched by how the internet millionaire shared his generosity with these people.



Stacy O’Quinn was one of those people in the viewing party. After watching the episode, he said he was blown away. He shares, “I’m blown away to see Mr. Usner, and he is Mr. Usner, on ABC’s Secret Millionaire. I remember when I met Jeff years ago. I knew he had success in his past and he went to a challenge, he went into a financial drought – financially, emotionally, physically with the loss of his kid and health issues. I remember one time when Jeff told me how I inspired him in the stuff and success I had in business, and my success is nothing compared to what he has done.”



Stacy says what Jeff has done made a tremendous impact on the lives of the people but on the lives of the viewing public as well. With the way Jeff shared his heart, it is certain it will also challenge people to share theirs. “That is real success, real wealth, and it has inspired me to not only to give more. Why do you make money, what is your purpose? There is got to be a value in what you do. It’s got to be bigger, you’ve got to give more, you’ve got to make an impact. It’s not about the vacations, the homes, the cars, the boats – all that is nice and it is nice to have that stuff and experience it, but what about those who just need a meal to eat? What about those whose kids are struggling and it’s real? Mr. Usner had made a phenomenal impact and I’m blown away. I’m just ecstatic,” Stacy further adds after watching the show.



According to him, the internet millionaire and his wife are big blessings to the people around them. More important, the couple and their family are real giving Christians who never hesitate to take action particularly when it is for the benefit of those who need it most. Stacy concludes, “Jeff obviously is a phenomenal leader, an example, a businessman, anyone who has the ability to make with him, just follows his lead. He is absolutely blessed. He is the real deal. Thanks Jeff for your inspiration and I’m honored to know you and your family. Thank you so much.”



Jeff has also shared his life experience on a recent airing of the 700 Club. The point at which Jeff was able to turn around the negitive circumstances in life is when his priorities were properly aligned with God coming number one. Learn more about the 700 Club interview and Secret Millionaire episode at JeffUsner.com



Jeff Usner is a leading online marketer, business consultant, mentor, and philanthropist. He has created numerous successful companies online and has been coming up with events and products that will help and train other marketers to do the same. His specialty is designing systems and processes that transform ordinary businesses into big money making successes immediately. Both new and old businesses benefit from his strategies and he is a living proof to the effectiveness of what he teaches.