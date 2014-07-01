707 Inc Is Launching New Route on Easibook.Com

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Easibook.com, a known and best source of online bus booking services, is proud to officially launch the express bus routes of 707 Inc, which is also known for offering quality bus services to different destinations in Singapore and Malaysia.



Bus booking services are very important for those who regularly take bus to wherever they want. Unfortunately, not all are satisfied with the services offered by some booking sites. Luckily, Easibook.com, as the largest bus booking site online, is always prepared to assist those who want to avail bus booking services to destinations like Malaysia and Singapore.



To fill the gap, Easibook.com has partnered with 707 Inc to offer more convenience to commuters. One of the bus routes include bus from Singapore to Batu Pahat, Johor wherein there is a departure during Fridays at 7:30 in the evening. The pick-up point for passengers who are taking this bus route will be from the Queen Street, Singapore. Butu Pahat bus terminal is the drop-off point.



707 Inc is said to launch new express bus routes on Easibook.com from July 1 onwards. With this, passengers can now enjoy travelling from or by bus from Malacca to and from JB Larkin Terminal or from Singapore Queen Street. The bus tickets provided by 707 Inc are all available at reasonable rates. That is the reason why anyone will experience comfort and satisfaction from this new express bus route.



Commuters don’t have to worry about anything once they have considered the routes offered by 707 Inc as it is a reputable travel company that is based in the country of Singapore. In addition to that, it has been in the industry for several years. For this reason, there’s no wonder why there are many people who have already trusted this travel company. This is also the main reason why Easibook.com is proud to partner with this exceptional bus company.



About Easibook.com

Easibook.com is considered as the best source of bus booking services of luxurious express and coach bus tickets for routes from Malaysia and to Singapore, and other countries like Indonesia and Thailand. The company is also dedicated in providing the best of bus booking services over the internet while keeping in mind focus, convenience, and good deals.



To know more information about the new route of 707 Inc that was launched by Easibook.com, please visit http://www.easibook.com/easibookNew/news/707-sg-batu-pahat-tickets.aspx.



Contact: William

Company: Easibook.com

Address: 1 North Bridge Road #02-17, High Street Centre, Singapore 179094

Telephone No.: +65 6333 1948

Website: http://www.easibook.com/

Email: enquiry@easibook.com