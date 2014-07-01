707 Inc Is Launching New Route to Genting Highland Starting from July

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Easibook.com, the largest bus booking site online, has officially launched a new route to Genting Highland starting from the month of July. 707 Inc is a known and reputable travel company that offers express bus services to several destinations in Singapore as well as Malaysia.



At present, many people consider bus booking services to save money. There are various reasons why some choose to take bus other than several transportation means. For those who are going to Genting Highland from Singapore by bus, having a company to rely on when it comes to bus booking services is always convenient. Thanks to Easibook.com, it has now launched a new route to and fro Genting Highland and Singapore by 707 Inc express buses. The booking period starts now till 27th July 2014 and passengers can start travelling from 28th June to 31st July 2014. The Mushroom Farm Bus Terminal a Genting Highlands is the pick-up & drop-off point of the bus, while Queen Street or Peoples Park Centre is the drop-of & pick-up point in Singapore.



To provide the best services to their customers, the bus tickets offered by the 707 Inc are all available at a reasonable rate. That is why many are choosing 707 Inc and Easibook.com whenever they are travelling to Genting Highland.



707 Inc was trusted by many commuters because of its reputation and it was one of the very first travel companies to provide bus services to Genting Highland daily. This company also owns a number of buses that offer services from the heart of Singapore to Malaysia. Today, with its partnership with Easibook.com, commuters who regularly go to Genting Highland from Singapore will experience more convenience with the online booking services.



As of now, the tickets catered by 707 Inc are available at Easibook.com. Anyone who plans to save an ample amount of money when considering bus booking services is welcome at this largest bus booking site online.



About Easibook.com

Easibook.com was founded in the year 2005 and has now emerged as the biggest online bus booking website online that offers thousands bus departures daily to destinations in Malaysia as well as Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. This portal provides various bus routes and commuters can quickly pick their desired bus tickets based on time, date, price, bus seating, and even coach type. Easibook.com has also other services offered to provide more satisfaction and convenience to their clients.



