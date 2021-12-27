71% of Professionals Recruited Into Recent Tech Jobs in the UK Are Women

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- Tech jobs in the UK have been experiencing a boom in recent months and the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the majority of professionals placed in the jobs market between July and September 2021 were female. During those three months around 58,000 jobs were created in information and communication categories in the UK and 71% of the professionals who were recruited into available jobs were women. Technology has proven to be a thriving sector full of opportunities for many different talented people and especially for women who are looking to get ahead. Technology is the third fastest growing sector in the economy and in terms of job creation for women, technology ranks as the third sector according to ONS data. A gender imbalance has long existed in the tech sector and serious efforts have been made to improve this - the latest ONS figures show that things could now be moving in the right direction.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is a go to for enterprise solutions jobs, as well as a range of other roles in many different organisations. The firm's expertise is broad and spans not just the full spectrum of enterprise solutions jobs but also hiring across areas such as data & analytics, development & engineering, commercial services, cyber security and cloud & infrastructure.



One of the reasons Glocomms has been able to provide such an exceptional service for those in enterprise solutions jobs is because the firm has a reach that extends to major UK tech hubs, including Manchester, London and Birmingham. The firm is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that brings a unique international dimension to the available resources that Glocomms has.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.