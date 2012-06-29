713 Training Offers Attractive Bankruptcy Assistant Training Packages at Significantly Discounted Prices

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- 713 Training offers bankruptcy assistant training at discounted prices. 713 Training is the only source for end-to-end virtual bankruptcy assistant training that can take a person from no legal experience to successful VBA, in just few months. They provide great money saving training packages that group training materials together to give aspirants the training that they require at significantly discounted prices.



Bankruptcy Assistants are in high demand these days because of the present day economic situations. A virtual Bankruptcy Assistant is a private, self-employed contractor who works from home for attorneys who do work in bankruptcies. The bankruptcy Assistants are highly skilled in drafting highly detailed, accurate and professional chapter 7 and chapter 13 bankruptcy petitions (documents) for attorneys by virtually working from home. A spokesperson, Scott Simons, stated, “Our Complete Chapter 7 AND Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Petition Training Kit gives you every self-study training product offered by 713Training.com at nearly 30% off of purchasing the same training materials individually.”



A VBA is a knowledgeable area of bankruptcy preparation of a bankruptcy petition and schedules. A Bankruptcy Assistant can be formally trained through online courses and seminars or they may just have experience necessary to understand and perform the duties being asked of them. 713 Training has literally trained thousands of Virtual Bankruptcy Assistants. The bankruptcy field is growing by leaps and bounds and there is a huge need for people who are skilled in drafting highly detailed and precise bankruptcy petitions. The main advantage of Bankruptcy Assistants is that they do not require any legal experience and can work from the comfort of their homes.



The Virtual Bankruptcy Assistant (VBA) industry has been around for nearly 10 years, and 713 Training is the only source for end-to-end Virtual Bankruptcy Assistant training that can take a person from no legal experience, to successful VBA, in just a few short months. In the present economic situation with nearly 2 million bankruptcy filings per year, there has never been a better time to train to become a VBA. Trained VBA’s earn upwards of $100 per hour for the actual time they work on bankruptcy petitions. One can learn the skills necessary to be a Virtual Bankruptcy Assistant in their spare time, in just a matter of months; it pays well, is very time flexible, and it's a lot of fun!