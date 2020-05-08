Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- The top SEO Agency, PageTraffic, hosted a live panel on "How Should Agencies Reorient Themselves During and After COVID-19". The online event was supported by SEMRush and Digital Vidya. The panellists included Fernando Angulo - Head of Communications, SEMrush, Hareesh Tibrewala - Joint CEO, Mirum India, and Vivek Bhargava - CEO, DAN Performance Group. Navneet Kaushal - Founder & CEO of PageTraffic was the moderator of the live panel. All the eminent panellists discussed the state of digital marketing in COVID-19, and give insights into how agencies can pivot themselves to weather the storm.



"Look at these unprecedented times as an opportunity to re-build your expertise. The purpose of hosting a live panel was to take the pulse of the industry and see where's it is heading. I must say it was a great experience for us and participating digital marketing agencies as well. The gist of the discussion is that agencies who understand the changing market and adapt fast could take the lead in the coming time,' said CEO of PageTraffic, Navneet Kaushal.



COVID-19 was unforeseen, and the entire world is feeling the ripple effect. However, "there's always a ray of sunshine after the storm". According to the panellists, it is the time when agencies need to be proactive with their strategies for the present and Post COVID-19 era. The need of the hour is to think out-of-the-box and leverage technology to showcase the real value of digital marketing to your existing and potential customers.



The panel also saw a discussion on the sectors such as eCommerce, online education, pharmaceuticals, online selling, and retail sectors that could see positive growth after the pandemic. The reason being that most of these sectors are investing heavily on digital presence, and are thus, getting the first-mover advantage.



In addition to hosting a live panel, PageTraffic also conducted a survey amongst 164 attendee agencies. The survey revealed that around 72 percent digital marketing agencies are seeing a steep fall in their revenue due to COVID-19. The answer was given in response to the question if agencies are making the same money as before or not?



You can watch on-demand the complete discussion here



About PageTraffic

Headquartered in New Delhi, PageTraffic is a leading SEO agency in India that has served 9000+ clients across 36 countries. With its digital marketing, content marketing, search engine optimization, pay per click, and other Internet marketing services, the company has helped big and small businesses to dominate search and drive more business online.



PageTraffic Buzz, the digital marketing blog is widely popular among digital marketing enthusiasts and industry leaders. It is a busy platform that streams live panels and webinars involving the who's who of the industry. You can subscribe on PageTraffic Buzz to participate in future events or see the events that have happened in the past.



Contact Details

PageTraffic Web-Tech



CHICAGO



1024 N Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Ph: 800-718-7603

Outside US: 1-704-380-0113

Fax: 413-382-5798

https://www.pagetraffic.com



NEW DELHI

15 F, Eros Corporate Tower,

Nehru Place New Delhi, Delhi – 110019

Ph.: +91-9212521444

https://www.pagetraffic.in



MUMBAI

Raheja Centre Point,

2nd Floor, 294 CST Road,

Kalina, Santacruz (e), Mumbai - 400098

Ph.: +91-9212521444