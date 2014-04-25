Alpharetta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Unlike the “other guys” who often employ “sales” arborists and inexperienced staff; 72 Tree only hires the finest arborists in Atlanta. Tree removal companies often rely on salesmen – who may not have tree experience – to estimate the cost of the tree job. Once work starts, and the cost doubles or triples, these salesmen are nowhere to be found. By contrast, 72 Tree ensures that the arborist who quotes the estimate is at the job site for the duration of the project to address any concerns that may arise.



72 Tree, Seed and Land Co. employees are the finest and most well trained Arborists who know their way around tree management, tree removal, tree trimming and pruning. Once hired by 72 Tree – the 24*7 service Atlanta Tree Removal company, the employees are further trained and educated about tree management. It is mandatory for the arborists to complete the trademarked S.T.A.E. (Specialized Tree Analysis Experts) process and pass both a written and field examination.



This Atlanta Tree Removal company takes pride in setting a class apart from the “other guys” by:



- Operating in full compliance with OSHA and DOT guideline;

- Conducting all tree removal and pruning operations in accordance with ANSI a300 and ANSz133.1 standards, as set forth by the International Society of Arboriculture;

- Complying with all relevant federal, state and local laws, as well as tree ordinances in cities such as Atlanta GA;

- Only using properly rated equipment for every job, whether the task calls for pruning saws, chainsaws or 90-ton cranes;

- Understanding the dynamics and the high risk associated with tree removal, cranes and high voltage and providing 'in house' testing and training to the employees ensuring that the clients get the highest trained staff;

- Utilizing specialized removal techniques, designed to minimize damage to the canopies, trunks and roots of nearby trees;

- Carrying out precision removal to reduce the chances for damage to clients’ local infrastructure, driveways, hardscapes, landscaping and other components of property, and;

- Only using NCCCO (National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators) certified crane operators.



72 Tree provide services in Atlanta, Georgia with a 100 mile radius and the entire south-eastern US seaboard.



About 72 Tree, Seed and Land Co.

72 Tree, Seed, & Land Co. LLC is a highly experienced and certified Arboriculture Consulting and Tree Care Firm dedicated to the Preservation and Restoration of Ecosystems. They are storm damage experts capable of handling the largest and most dangerous trees 24 hours a day. Being insurance specialists, they help their clients with handling the claims. They are a highly professional organization with the knowledge, experience, and dedication to get even the largest job done right the first time. Their specialties include arboriculture consultation, tree care services, crane services, emergency services, management services, and construction and storm water services. Safety is their topmost priority. All 72 Tree, Seed, & Land Co. jobs are supervised by veteran arboriculture professionals who emphasize safety and quality to the last detail which greatly enhances the aesthetics and ecology of the project. They also provide large tree transplanting and or planting services with highly experienced transplanting experts. They have Certified ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) arborists on staff.