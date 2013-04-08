75 Unique Bachelor Party Game & Ideas Revealed in New Book

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Party Planner and author Kristina Newman shares her top bachelor party game ideas and tips in her new book “Bachelor Party Games: 75+ Fun Filled Bachelor Party Game Ideas” by Kristina Newman. The book launched on March 13, 2013 and is available through Amazon.com.



“Bachelor Party Games: 75+ Fun Filled Bachelor Party Game Ideas” aims to provide individuals with unique and lesser known bachelor party game ideas in order to have a fun, successful bachelor party.



The book is divided into five main sections. The first section shares bachelor party games for home parties. The second section reveals advice for party games for a night out on the town. The third section provides bachelor drinking party games. The fourth section contains bachelor party ideas and themes. Lastly, the fifth section includes Coed party ideas.



When talking about why she believes this book is unique, Kristina says, “there are countless books out there sharing bachelor party games and advice, and many of them give similar rehashed advice. I wanted to provide people with the insights I wish I knew when I first got started planning bachelor parties. It took me years of planning and experience in the party planning arena to discover all of these games.



About Bachelor Party Games

The book “Bachelor Party Games: 75+ Fun Filled Bachelor Party Game Ideas” is now available through Amazon.com in both print and kindle formats. During the official launch from March 25th through March 29, 2013, the book will be available for free in digital format for kindle readers. Copies are available at http://bit.ly/Bachelor-Games



For More information visit the website http://bit.ly/Bachelor-Games



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Kristina Newman

Company : Bachelor Games

Website: http://bit.ly/Bachelor-Games