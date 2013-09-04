75 Unique Wedgie Stories Revealed in New Book

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The best wedgie stories guaranteed to make you laugh are revealed in a new book called “Wedgie Stories: 75+ Fun Filled Wedgie Stories” by Josh Newman. The book launched on Amazon.com.



Author Josh Newman has collected some of the best, humorous short wedgie stories into one volume. Some stories are embarrassing, humiliating while others are just hilarious. These wedgie stories will leave you wanting more. We've put together a collection of over 75 stories that will keep you entertained for hours. The stories range from hanging wedgies to girl wedgies. You name it and can't believe it, its in this book.



When talking about why he believes this book is unique, Josh says, “there are countless books out there wedgie stories, and many of them give similar rehashed stories. I wanted to provide people with new wedgie stories. It took me years of giving and receiving painful wedgies to be able to write all these stories.



About

The book “Wedgie Stories: 75+ Fun Filled Wedgie Stories” is now available through Amazon.com in both print and kindle formats. During the official launch the book will be available for free in digital format for kindle readers. Copies are available at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AFGBBZM



Media Contact:

Person Contacat : Josh Newman (Author)

Website : http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AFGBBZM