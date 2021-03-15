77 Financial Group from Prescott, Arizona Announces James Walters as New Financial Advisor

Prescott, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- 77 Financial Group, leading financial services consultancy from Prescott, Arizona is pleased to welcome James Alan Scott Walters, CRPC as the new Financial Advisor. James's has an extensive experience working with high net-worth clients and retirees in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Scottsdale and Surprise Arizona. James's commitment to help his clients establish solid wealth building habits is what makes him the best in the industry. As a reputed financial advisor, James had helped several of his clients achieve their financial goals through his pragmatic approach towards solving financial issues. With a passion for financial planning, his active investment approach and using his financial behavior coaching experience, James always helps individuals and businesses realize their financial goals.



"James really helped guide us and I consider him a valuable asset to have as our local Prescott financial planner", says Social General. James is also a Chartered Retirement Planning Counsellor (CRPC) and brings his unique money management style there by leading people to their financial future. 77 Financial Group is the brainchild of James Walters. The group focuses on offering individuals, business owners and families tailor-made fee-only financial planning and investment management services. Here at 77 Financial Group in Prescott & Prescott Valley, Financial Planning is serious business. Clients can discuss anything with regards to their money and discuss various financial options available in order to secure their financial future. As a financial partner, James is committed to be honest and realistic when it comes to devising a plan. With honest feedback and recommendations coming the way, customers will make informed decisions.



To know more visit https://prescottfinancialplanner.business.site?copy



