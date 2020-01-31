7,771 Known Coronavirus Cases in China by Thursday Morning

Victoria, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- By Thursday morning number of known Coronavirus cases in China rose to 7,771, according to news portal Bearlo News.



The website known for its extensive coverage of news from around the world through reliable sources, has been offering Live Updates about the virus outbreak that has caught the attention of the world. After all, with the new numbers the global total of infections is reaching 8000, which is close to the Sars outbreak figures in 2002-03.



The virus that is said to have originated in Wuhan in Central China has now taken a death toll of 170. Thirty eight new deaths have been confirmed since Wednesday including 1 in Sichuan province. With the first reported case in Tibet, the virus has now spread to mainland China's 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions.



In the past month, new Coronavirus cases have been noted in Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, US, South Korea and more. In fact, health authorities have said that besides the 8000 confirmed cases, there are another 9000 suspected cases of the infection. Not surprisingly, the situation is being described as complicated and grave, in China.



It is said that the virus, which originated in a market selling wild animals, is transferred from person to person. Medical and research experts are working hard to develop effective vaccines and drugs for the outbreak. In fact, The US and China are also said to be working closely to stay on top of the situation and overcome the menace of the outbreak.



