7Days7Nights Is Offering Tickets to the Biggest Events and Parties in New York City and Miami

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- 7Days7Nights has, in a short period, grown to become the most preferred event publishing platform by event organizers and promoters in the United States. The platform was established after the realization that there was a market gap when it comes to the promotion of events and ticketing services. 7Days7Nights then took up the mandate to be the connecting point between event organizers and attendees in the United States after an easy to use site that caters to their unique demands.



Speaking about their favorable fee structure to event organizers, the company's spokesperson remarked, "The budget for marketing an event must not be the reason why you have reduced profits when you can always get a better deal. As an event publishing platform, we take your satisfaction seriously and have come up with a favorable system that gives you top value for your money. Unlike most platforms that charge between 20 to 35% of your total sales, we maintain the lowest fees in the industry. Not only do we have special packages for different events, but we keep our prices to the low of 99 cents plus 5.5% of your base ticket prices."



New York's fantastic skyline makes it the perfect city for one-of-a-kind events that take place in the rooftops of some of the most famous buildings. 7Days7Nights knows the fun of such parties and is providing a trusted platform to book rooftop event spaces in NYC . The events platform has a range of top of the line events that take place on scenic rooftops across the city of dreams. 7Days7Nights provides tickets to these parties that are famous for attracting mature crowds keen on having a good time.



Talking about how they have made ticketing easier for their clients, the company's spokesperson said, "The success of an event is hinged on the ability of organizers to sell as many tickets as possible in the shortest period. At 7Days7Nights, we understand this and have made it a walk in the park for this crucial process to be completed without breaking a sweat. For event organizers, we have three types of tickets for you to choose from, namely, free tickets, paid tickets, and donation tickets. This makes it possible for you to have the range of tickets that suit the event and market it flawlessly."



One of the most awaited seasons in Miami, Florida, is the Memorial Day weekend, where the residents come out to celebrate those who gave their lives serving in the armed forces. 7Days7Nights understands how important this period is not only to the locals but visitors as well. As such, the website has a listing of Miami Events Memorial Day South Beach for everyone that wants to be part of these celebrations. 7Days7Nights has partnered with leading event organizers who are known for hosting the most popular parties during this weekend of endless fun.



About 7Days7Nights

7Days7Nights.com provides Americans with a direct link to a series of parties and events that cover all areas of interest by giving them a platform that is trusted by leading event organizers and promoters in all states.