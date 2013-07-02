7figureadvisor.com Co-Founder, John Enright, Featured in Advisor Today Magazine Article

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- According to John Enright, co-founder of the http://www.7figureadvisor.com system, it’s more important than ever that advisors focus on delivering more value to their clients than ever before and at the same time consistently asking for feedback.



In the Advisor Today Magazine article, Building a Profitable Practice, Enright explains the blueprint that he has utilized over the last fifteen years to create a 7 figure practice. He then explores how utilizing his blueprint for success was not just good for him but, it made a real difference in the lives of the clients he serves.



“Having systems and processes is the best form of financial advisor marketing because clients can’t help talk about you and your team”, says Enright. “Today many advisors and most clients are not familiar with what should be included in a planning process. I want to share what I have found and educate both advisors and clients alike.”



The article goes on to explain the five phases of John’s unique financial planning process. It also dives into John’s belief that providing a unique client experience is the only true way to build a sustainable and meaningful financial planning practice in today’s ultra-competitive environment. Utilizing great coaches have made a huge difference in John’s career. Enright said, “I have adopted many of the teachings of Dan Sullivan, the co-founder of The Strategic Coach, and he has been my friend and coach for 10 years. One of the most incredible changes in my life was truly adopting the Focus, Free and Buffer days and planning those out for the year.”



Enright spoke briefly about his move into coaching advisors through his www.7figureadvisor.com system. His hope is to shave off years of trial and error for the advisors that desire to systematize their practice in order to deliver more value for their clients in less time. It took John over ten years and $125,000 to create his process…he wants to make sure other advisors don’t have to do the same.



Read the full article at: http://www.nxtbook.com/naylor/NAIS/NAIS0413/index.php?startid=31#/30



About http://www.7figureadvisor.com

The website supports financial advisors who are looking to add process and systems to their practice in an effort to provide a unique client experience. Our goal is to help advisors deliver more value in less time and make more money doing it.



