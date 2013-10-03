7sage Lsat App Proctors Prep Tests Anywhere

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The iOS app builds on our highly acclaimed existing LSAT proctor video that's helped thousands of LSAT students achieve their high LSAT scores.



"It’s really important to experience testing with a simulated proctor so you’re not thrown off on the test day by a person announcing a five minute warning or by the lack of time between the first three sections. In a test that’s as psychological as the LSAT, practicing dealing with those things is critical." - Robyn B.



7Sage LSAT Proctor app makes simulated proctoring available anywhere by combining ease of use with years of experience training thousands of students to excel in the LSAT.



Students listen to the official LSAC proctoring instructions used on actual test day. They hear a procedurally generated, three-dimensional soundscape that immerses them a room filled with other test takers with the option to turn on distractions and background noise. They see a realistic simulation of the exact type of timer they are allowed to bring to the test center.



7Sage is a social enterprise dedicated to making legal education accessible to everyone. It does this by offering highly-acclaimed, full LSAT prep courses at a fraction of the cost of other courses, and by making free tools like this LSAT Proctor app, widely available. 7Sage's online LSAT prep is the most comprehensive LSAT prep available anywhere.



As an industry leader, it has released video lessons for LSAT logic games for every single logic game ever published along with video lessons for every single LSAT question for the June 2007 LSAT which no other company is able to do. 7Sage's online LSAT scorer has also helped thousands of students track their progress on the LSAT. Students who use the scorer see large improvements on their LSAT scores.



This app is now available on iPhones, iPads, and iPods on the Apple AppStore, worldwide, for free. Coming soon for Android. To learn more, please visit: http://7sage.com



About 7Sage

7Sage is an online LSAT prep tool that makes LSAT preparation easier and more affordable. They provide top-notch, high-quality LSAT instruction.