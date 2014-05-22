7th Annual Ventura County Wine Trail Celebration Returns to the Collection at Riverpark

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The Ventura County Wine Trail brings the 7th annual Wine Trail Celebration to Ventura County, June 19th, 2014. The festival will be held at The Collection at Riverpark, Oxnard for the second year - West Ventura County's newest shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The festival will be located on Park View Court, an outdoor tree lined street featuring beautiful artwork by Michael Amescua.



The festival will feature Ventura County’s local boutique wineries; each sharing their latest releases. For wine lovers, this event is truly unique – as local wine makers bring in grapes from every major growing region across California (from Napa Valley to Santa Barbara). This allows Ventura County Wine Trail tasters to experience the very best of California wine county – all without the road trip. This event will boast more than 30 different varietals and blends, and provide an opportunity to meet the wine makers behind them.



In addition to the lineup of wines, guests will taste the very best in local cuisine – fresh from the area’s hottest restaurants. Chefs prepare their signature dishes onsite for attendees to enjoy over the three hour festival.



This year’s special musical guests are local favorites, Blue Latitude is classic rhythm and blues, soul, Motown and rock and roll band. This 12 piece band, featuring female and male lead vocals, and a 5 piece horn line is perfect for the Ventura County Wine Trail celebration. The Blue Latitude’s flexible repertoire features favorites from the 1960’s through today’s hits.



Between delicious wines, mouthwatering fare and unforgettable music – the 7th annual Ventura County Wine Trail Celebration is a festival not to miss.



The festival begins at 5:30pm, June 19th, 2014. Event tickets are available for $40 and for sale online at www.VenturaCountyWineTrail.com, and for $50 at the door. All of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Ventura County FOOD SHARE, a food bank that houses and distributes millions of pounds of food each year to the hungry of Ventura County.



All wine and food is included in the price of admission, along with souvenir wine glass and parking. Taxi and limousine services will also be available. This is a 21+ only event. This is a great opportunity to experience fine wines and incredible food, while helping some of the area’s most needy.



For more information about the Ventura County Wine Trail, visit www.VenturaCountyWineTrail.com or contact Lauren Belshe at (805) 983-1560.



About the Ventura County Wine Trail

The Ventura County Wine Trail is the source for the wine culture destinations of the gateway to the Central Coast.



The Ventura County Wine Trail features artisan wineries, as well as the hottest entertainment destinations in Ventura County. Everything from unique wine tasting tours, outstanding restaurants, hotels, shopping, sailing and more can be found along the trail.



Each year the Ventura County Wine Trail releases a map of featured destinations. The map was designed as a full-service tool for tourists and local alike, highlighting some of the best the county has to offer. Using the map, it's easy to plan an entire visit to the area, complete with a shuttle-led wine tasting trip, family entertainment, shopping destinations, hotel stay, and dining suggestions. The Ventura, Ojai and Oxnard Convention and Visitors’ Bureaus have also joined in on the project, offering visitors a more complete resource for information on activities to do in the area.



Whether visiting the area or enjoying a ‘staycation’, the Ventura County Wine Trail is the guide to creating an amazing wine country destination get-away. For more information visit www.VenturaCountyWineTrail.com