7th Avenue Roastery Breaks Through as Top Oklahoma Coffee Roaster

Helena, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Oklahoma coffee roasters, 7th Avenue Roastery , is bringing the delicious taste of the world’s coffee to Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team at 7th Avenue Roastery Coffee selects choice beans, roasts them to perfection and then delivers them to doorsteps and storefronts around the country. Fresh coffee seems to gaining in popularity.



It seems fresh-brewed coffee is all the rage now and there are plenty of folks who say that a $3 cup of Joe is a waste of money. But fresh roasted coffee does have a few things going for it.



Locally roasted coffee is so much fresher than anything at the grocery store or even Starbucks. Coffee tastes best from 4 to 24 hours after grinding, which most consumers forget. After that, the coffee will quickly lose aroma and flavor. Most locally roasted coffees beans will remain fresh for longer because of the quantity they roast and the types of beans they purchase compared to major coffee producers. The plastic tub of ground Foldgers on the counter was roasted and ground months or even years ago. In this case, shelf life trumps taste.



Local roasters, like 7th Avenue Roastery, source unique coffee beans from all over the world to appeal to the coffee connoisseur. Coffee is grown in most tropical regions and depending on the climate, soil type, and amount of sun, beans can vary significantly in flavor. A local roaster’s goal is not to offer a cheap cup of coffee, but to tickle the taste buds of those who really love good coffee. Local roasters are passionate about coffee and are willing to experiment with different blends of beans to create a satisfying and memorable brew.



Local roasters are also becoming increasingly invested in the sustainability of the coffee trade, and making sure coffee growers are paid a fair wage for their product. This helps to guarantee the supply of quality beans for years to come, while also supporting farmers who grow the beans and not large exploiting corporations. A farmer who can feed his family well will continue to practice his trade and pass on his knowledge to future generations.



So for coffee that tastes great time and time again, and coffee that supports farmers around the world, try the local roast from Oklahoma at 7th Avenue Roastery. The taste is much different than what’s on the grocery store shelf. Just one bag of fresh, locally roasted coffee will change the average drinker into a believer in fresh coffee.



About 7th Avenue Roastery

7th Avenue Roastery is a local Oklahoma coffee roasting business producing fresh coffee with beans from around the world. The team is dedicated to savory coffee in the cup every time. 7th Avenue Roastery distributes its beans to stores, coffee shops and homes. Pick up a bag at competitive prices and discover the difference local roasts make.



Contact:

624 N. Hinkley

Helena, OK 73741

580.554.2532

URL: http://7thaveroastery.com/